Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 219200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.99, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its two mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 266 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. It also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

