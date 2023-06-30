Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.36 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

