Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $45.33.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

