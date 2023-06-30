Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFRWW) Short Interest Update

Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFRWW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Appreciate Trading Down 3.2 %

Appreciate stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. Appreciate has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appreciate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Appreciate stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFRWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Appreciate Company Profile

Appreciate Holdings, Inc, a single-family rental (SFR) services company, operates an end-to-end technology platform serving individual and institutional investors in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Management and Marketplace. The Management segment provides services related to the leasing and managing of SFR properties.

