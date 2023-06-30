Arbitrum Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $451.62 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.1892859 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $269,354,197.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

