Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7,725.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,691 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.