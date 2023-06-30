Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.26

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 330504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

