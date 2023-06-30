Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.69

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.69 and last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 11988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 49.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

