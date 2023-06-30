Argus Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $260.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Argus from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

