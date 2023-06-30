Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

