Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 37.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
