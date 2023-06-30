Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 307,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,122,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.61 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 128,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.