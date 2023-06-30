Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $340.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

(Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.