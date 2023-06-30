ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $99,163 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

