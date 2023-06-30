Arweave (AR) Tops One Day Volume of $8.08 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $174.42 million and $8.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00017389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,035.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.00975747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00135036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.