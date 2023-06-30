ASD (ASD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.49 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. ASD has a market capitalization of $35.67 million and $3.49 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,530.84 or 1.00029108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05599571 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,815,932.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

