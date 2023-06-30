ASD Price Hits $0.0553 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $36.55 million and $3.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,863.24 or 0.99986246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05599571 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,815,932.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05599571 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,815,932.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com."

