ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $7.85. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 499,707 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 804.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,226 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.