Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.23 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

