Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.23 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
