Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $14.64. Astrotech shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 92,250 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.68.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 2,595.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
