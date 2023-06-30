Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $14.64. Astrotech shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 92,250 shares trading hands.

Astrotech Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.68.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 2,595.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Astrotech during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

