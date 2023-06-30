ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.89

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 70603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $49,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 21,179.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 891,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 662,166 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

