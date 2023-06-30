Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Atlantic Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.
About Atlantic Gold
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Gold
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
- The Nike Rebound Is Over; Buying Opportunity Ahead
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.