Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Short Interest Down 83.7% in June

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Auteco Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of MNXMF stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. Auteco Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Auteco Minerals

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada. It also explores for vanadium and titanium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

