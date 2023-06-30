Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Autogrill Price Performance

Shares of Autogrill stock remained flat at $6.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

