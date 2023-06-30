Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Autogrill Price Performance
Shares of Autogrill stock remained flat at $6.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $6.98.
Autogrill Company Profile
