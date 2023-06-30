Avalanche Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and $216.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $12.56 or 0.00041798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,959,250 coins and its circulating supply is 345,239,800 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.