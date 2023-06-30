Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 6,884 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $87,426.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 919,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 683,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after buying an additional 618,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 396,417 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

