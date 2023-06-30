Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.36

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $185.36 and last traded at $184.60, with a volume of 85426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

