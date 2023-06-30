AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
AXIM stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXIM Biotechnologies
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.