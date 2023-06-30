AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance

AXIM stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

