AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AZZ Trading Up 1.0 %

AZZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.46. 158,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AZZ by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

