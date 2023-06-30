B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $374.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 176,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

