B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Squarespace Trading Up 2.6 %

Squarespace stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,506,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,797 in the last three months. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 347,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 207,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

