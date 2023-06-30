B. Riley Lowers Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $12.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $374.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

