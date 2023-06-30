Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Major Shareholder Global Ab (Publ) Vnv Sells 103,425 Shares

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Free Report) major shareholder Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 103,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $58,952.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,022.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Ab (Publ) Vnv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 141,547 shares of Babylon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $94,836.49.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 131,038 shares of Babylon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $74,691.66.

Babylon Price Performance

Shares of BBLN stock remained flat at $0.55 on Friday. Babylon Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $311.12 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at about $2,903,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Babylon by 22.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 390,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Babylon by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

