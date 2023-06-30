BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.20

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $10.50. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 62,473 shares.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

