Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,849,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,367,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.