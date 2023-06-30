Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Up 461.5% in June

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OZKAP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

