Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.67

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and traded as high as $24.69. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 8,991 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $191.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

