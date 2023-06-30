Barclays Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $94.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.