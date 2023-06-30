Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS – Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 136,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 345,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a PE ratio of -15.50.

About Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

