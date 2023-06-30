Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033,873 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817,975 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $56,700,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $56,700,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

