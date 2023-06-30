Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $20.39. Bausch + Lomb shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 454,826 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of -69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $43,428,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 12.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after buying an additional 204,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth about $19,290,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
