Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $20.39. Bausch + Lomb shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 454,826 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of -69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $43,428,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 12.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after buying an additional 204,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth about $19,290,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

