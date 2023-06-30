BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares during the period. BCE makes up 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BCE were worth $52,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BCE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BCE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BCE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 169,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,340. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.09%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

