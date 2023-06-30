Beldex 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.78 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $285.63 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.71 or 0.06192748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,640,275 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,040,275 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

