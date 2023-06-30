Bell Bank Acquires 12,510 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,154,000 after purchasing an additional 800,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

