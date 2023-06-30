Bell Bank Acquires 233,021 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bell Bank owned about 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $62,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

