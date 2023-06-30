Bell Bank Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bell Bank lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

