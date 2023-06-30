Bell Bank Buys 40,658 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,658 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

T stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.