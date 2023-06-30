Bell Bank Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

