Bell Bank Has $2 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

