Bell Bank Invests $5.19 Million in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 648,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. Bell Bank owned 0.13% of Rithm Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

RITM stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.