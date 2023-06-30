Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,148 shares of company stock worth $8,906,048 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

